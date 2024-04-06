WATCH: Peterborough United at Wembley: 'Wembley Dreams' - a poem for Posh on Cup Final week
and live on Freeview channel 276
With Peterborough United just 90 minutes away from more Wembley success, a former city Poet Laureate – and die hard Posh fan – has penned a poem looking back at his beloved team’s wins at the famous old stadium – and looking forward to even more success under the arch.
Sunday’s Bristol Street Motors Trophy final will be the fourth time Peterborough United have played at Wembley – winning the previous three matches.
Toby Wood – the first ever Peterborough Poet Laureate – has been at all three previous matches – and his poem ‘Wembley Dream,’ captures the essence of following your team on the big occasions – and the difference more than 30 years makes when making the magical trips. He also predicts the result – and goalscorers – of this weekend’s match...
Fourth Time Lucky
(Wembley Dream)
Wembley
32 years ago
Saturday
24 May 1992
Posh 2 Stockport 1
Goals from Charlery
52nd and 89th minutes
Gosh it was hot!
We drove home happy
Umpteen pints of lager
First time lucky
Wembley
24 years ago
Friday
26 May 2000
Posh 1 Darlington 0
Goal from Clarke
74th minute
Gosh it rained!
We drove home happy
A few pints of pale ale
Second time lucky
Wembley
10 years ago
Sunday
30 March 2014
Posh 3 Chesterfield 1
Goals from McQuoid, Brisley and Assombalonga
7th, 38th and 78th minutes
Gosh it was fine!
We drove home happy
A nice pint of bitter
Third time lucky
Wembley
This year
Sunday
7 April 2024
Posh 3 Wycombe 0
Goals from Mason-Clarke, Burrows and Mothersille
27th, 69th and 81st minutes
Gosh it was sunny!
We drove home happy
Nice mug of cocoa
Fourth time lucky
Wembley
Fifth time lucky?
Who knows?
32, 24, 10 years’ time …
… or perhaps this year again
No … surely not