With Peterborough United just 90 minutes away from more Wembley success, a former city Poet Laureate – and die hard Posh fan – has penned a poem looking back at his beloved team’s wins at the famous old stadium – and looking forward to even more success under the arch.

Sunday’s Bristol Street Motors Trophy final will be the fourth time Peterborough United have played at Wembley – winning the previous three matches.

Toby Wood – the first ever Peterborough Poet Laureate – has been at all three previous matches – and his poem ‘Wembley Dream,’ captures the essence of following your team on the big occasions – and the difference more than 30 years makes when making the magical trips. He also predicts the result – and goalscorers – of this weekend’s match...

Toby Wood outside Peterborough United's Weston Homes Stadium

Fourth Time Lucky

(Wembley Dream)

Wembley

32 years ago

Saturday

24 May 1992

Posh 2 Stockport 1

Goals from Charlery

52nd and 89th minutes

Gosh it was hot!

We drove home happy

Umpteen pints of lager

First time lucky

Wembley

24 years ago

Friday

26 May 2000

Posh 1 Darlington 0

Goal from Clarke

74th minute

Gosh it rained!

We drove home happy

A few pints of pale ale

Second time lucky

Wembley

10 years ago

Sunday

30 March 2014

Posh 3 Chesterfield 1

Goals from McQuoid, Brisley and Assombalonga

7th, 38th and 78th minutes

Gosh it was fine!

We drove home happy

A nice pint of bitter

Third time lucky

Wembley

This year

Sunday

7 April 2024

Posh 3 Wycombe 0

Goals from Mason-Clarke, Burrows and Mothersille

27th, 69th and 81st minutes

Gosh it was sunny!

We drove home happy

Nice mug of cocoa

Fourth time lucky

Wembley

Fifth time lucky?

Who knows?

32, 24, 10 years’ time …

… or perhaps this year again