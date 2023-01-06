Watch Peterborough United at Burton Albion for under £20
Peterborough United are selling tickets to the rearranged League One game at Burton Albion on Tuesday, January 24.
By Alan Swann
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Tickets are now on sale at www.theposhtickets.com and via the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office. Tickets will also be available on the day with a £2 increase on each age category.Posh fans will be accommodated in the East Stand Terrace behind the goal and South Stand Seating to the side.
Prices: Seating – Adults: £22, Seniors 65+: £20, Under 23s: £20, Under 17s: £12.
Terrace – Adults: £18, Seniors 65+: £16, Under 23s: £13, Under 17s: £5.