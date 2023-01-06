News you can trust since 1948
Watch Peterborough United at Burton Albion for under £20

Peterborough United are selling tickets to the rearranged League One game at Burton Albion on Tuesday, January 24.

By Alan Swann
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Ben Thompson in action for Posh against Burton at London Road in October. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Tickets are now on sale at www.theposhtickets.com and via the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office. Tickets will also be available on the day with a £2 increase on each age category.Posh fans will be accommodated in the East Stand Terrace behind the goal and South Stand Seating to the side.

Prices: Seating – Adults: £22, Seniors 65+: £20, Under 23s: £20, Under 17s: £12.

Terrace – Adults: £18, Seniors 65+: £16, Under 23s: £13, Under 17s: £5.