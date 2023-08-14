Watch Peterborough United at Bolton Wanderers for as little as a fiver!
Peterborough United fans can watch their heroes in the League One fixture at Bolton Wanderers next month for as little as £5
The fiver is a price for concessions, but it will cost adults just £10 to watch the Saturday, September 23 fixture designated as a ‘community day’ by the home club.
Bolton, who currently top the League One table, hope to see a bumper crowd for what should be a cracking contest against the team currently in fouth place.
Previous community days at Bolton have attracted gates in excess of 20,000.