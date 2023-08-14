News you can trust since 1948
Watch Peterborough United at Bolton Wanderers for as little as a fiver!

Peterborough United fans can watch their heroes in the League One fixture at Bolton Wanderers next month for as little as £5
By Alan Swann
Published 14th Aug 2023, 17:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 17:19 BST

The fiver is a price for concessions, but it will cost adults just £10 to watch the Saturday, September 23 fixture designated as a ‘community day’ by the home club.

Bolton, who currently top the League One table, hope to see a bumper crowd for what should be a cracking contest against the team currently in fouth place.

Previous community days at Bolton have attracted gates in excess of 20,000.

