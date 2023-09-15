George Moncur celebrates his first Posh goal. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​The O’s won League Two last season, but didn’t win any of their first four third tier matches.

But they have won two of their last three matches at home to Cambridge and at Exeter ahead of their trip to Posh this Saturday. They knocked the Grecians off the top of the table with a 2-1 success last weekend.

KEY MEN

Jon Taylor celebrates his goal on the last occasion Posh hosted Orient at London Road. Photo: Joe Dent/theposhcom.

Forward Ruel Sotiriou, a big mate of Posh star Hector Kyprianou, is Orient’s only player with more than one goal this season. He has three, although striker Joe Pigott had a habit of netting against Posh when at AFC Wimbledon.

Former Posh loanee George Moncur is an Orient player.

Posh tried to sign the midfielder from Colchester United in the summer of 2016, but he moved to Championship side Barnsley instead.

But after one start for the Tykes they allowed him to join Posh on loan and he scored twice on his full debut in a 2-2 draw with Port Vale at London Road.

But Moncur couldn’t settle in Peterborough and after seven starts and one further goal in an EFL Trophy game he was sent back to South Yorkshire.

The 30 year old went on to play for Luton and Hull City in the Championship before dropping into League Two with Orient. He scored nine goals in their promotion season from Lewague Two last season.

PAST GAMES

Posh beat Orient 1-0 in the club’s last meeting at London Road in a League One game in March, 2015.

Jon Taylor scored the only goal of the game in the first-half before Marcus Maddison was sent off in the final minute. The teams haven’t met since.

Posh have won 11 and lost five of 24 League meetings with Orient at London Road.

The Londoners last won this fixture in November, 2013. It finished 3-1 after Posh had scored first through Tommy Rowe.