Was this a promotion-winning performance by Peterborough United? The power of positive thinking, plus the next big-money sale and is it time to change a winning side?
A howling wind, the biting cold, an erratic referee and a tight and bobbly pitch all gave hope to the underdogs, who watched Posh miss a couple of gilt-edged chances in the first half before taking the lead themselves after the break with a cross that flew into the net.
Some decent Posh sides of the past might not have fancied the rest of the game. Some of the poorer ones certainly wouldn’t have, but this one just rolled their sleeves up, stayed true to their passing beliefs and scored twice to win the game.
Now it’s true that goal-shy Shrewsbury are one of many poor sides in League One this season – and they are missing key players because of injury – but it’s also true they hadn’t been beaten in a game this term after scoring the first goal.
They lack quality, but they are obviously stubborn and well organised. Posh should be pleased they overcame those traits as well as the elements to clinch a top two spot for Christmas.
TALKING POINTS FROM SHREWSBURY 1, POSH 2…
1) The Posh media corps are a nervous bunch. The lack of width in the pitch as well as the uneven surface and the weather conditions wouldn’t suit Posh we thought. But you could argue those things actually suit a team with excellent touch and technique. The ability to kill a bobbling ball and to get a ball down while battling serious gusts of wind is a skill not too many League One players will have, but Posh have it in all areas of the team, including the goalkeeper. It will be interesting to see how the Posh playing surface looks on Boxing Day. There were signs of wear and tear when we last saw it a fortnight ago and, although the Posh players would doubtless prefer it to be flat and true, it shouldn’t be a disadvantage if it isn’t.
2) Plenty of praise should be showered on the man management skills of Posh boss Darren Ferguson and his young centre forward Ricky-Jade Jones. The 20 year-old striker delivered two lame finishes in the first half when clean through, but he didn’t hide, kept running into dangerous areas and received his reward with a well-taken equaliser. The encouragement Ferguson apparently offered Jones at the interval was important. There was no disappointment, just positive thinking. While Jones might get hammered during games by some fans, he knows he will be supported by his team-mates, his manager and the majority of supporters and that must fill him with confidence. Scoring goals is the hardest part of football and Jones offers so much more anyway. His work rate and his pressing are impressive to behold.
3) Hector Kyprianou supplied the excellent pass for Jones’ goal and then scored. I don’t like thinking in these terms, but Kyprianou will be the next big Posh sale once Ronnie Edwards has departed.
4) A word too for Harrison Burrows. I had my doubts at the start of the season about his suitability for the left-back role, but he’s been outstanding now for three games in a row. He’s defensively solid, with a great understanding with Edwards, and he’s becoming very reliable when in possession, but under pressure in tight areas. His attacking play is bright, aggressive and positive. He’s also full of energy and bursting forward in the final moments of games when others might have cried enough. He hit the post in the 87th minute at Shrewsbury after popping up unmarked on the right side of the home penalty area. What on earth he was doing there at that point of the game was anyone’s guess, but this Posh team clearly believe attack is the best form of defence.
5) It’s now six League One games in a row with the same starting line-up for Posh, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see a change or two for the Boxing Day home match with Reading. The struggling Royals are in decent form, but have the worst away record in the division with one win and eight defeats in 10 outings. They still can’t be taken lightly – see Pompey v Fleetwood yesterday – but Posh surely have to get a breather into some players before tougher tests against promotion rivals Barnsley and Derby County? David Ajiboye for Joel Randall with Kwame Poku moving to the ‘10’ role is one possibility. It worked a treat when it became reality 15 minutes from time yesterday. Ferguson believes the young and fit nature of his preferred 11 is a huge advantage at this hectic time of the year, but it could be countered by rivals with bigger squads like Derby.