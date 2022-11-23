David Ajiboye in action for Posh against Chelsea. Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann handed out opportunities against Chelsea Under 21s at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday and they wre thrown back into his face.

No wonder he then peppered his post-match press conference with negativity as words like ‘embarrassing’, ‘unacceptable’ and ‘indefensible’ were spat out in frustration.

After some unusual utterances after recent games it was actually quite reassuring to realise the boss had watched the same performance as the rest of us. He was even angrier than fed-up fans who treat this competition as an afterthought, and those that bothered to turn up at least saw some high-class performances from young players.

Hector Kyprianou of Peterborough United in action against Chelsea U21s. Joe Dent/theposh.com

Sadly they were all playing for Chelsea and the 4-2 scoreline in the Londoners’ favour only flattered Posh as the lack of strength in depth in McCann’s squad was again highlighted.

Jack Taylor looked fresh and energetic after his two-game absence because of illness which will help in the immediate future, but McCann could do with more of his summer signings stepping up to the plate.

Actually chairman Darragh McAnthony would like that as well given his sensitivity towards criticism of the club’s recruitment last season.

Posh brought seven new players to the club in the summer and only two have been obvious successes so far, although there is plenty of time for them to come good.

Ben Thompson of Peterborough United in action against Chelsea U21s. Photo: Dent/theposh.com

DAVID AJIBOYE

The 24 year-old winger signed from Sutton United has started just three cup games and made a mere four League One substitute appearances, even though in theory the 4-3-3 formation should suit him. But little has been seen of his speed or skill and he looked unsure of his role in the Chelsea game when hesitancy and a lack of confidence were so obvious his removal at half-time appeared inevitable.

Hit or miss? MISS.

LUCAS BERGSTROM

A 20 year-old goalkeeper signed on loan from Chelsea for the season who has been one of the most consistent Posh players. The giant Finn has played in 25 of the club’s 27 competitive matches.

Hit or miss? HIT

HARVEY CARTWRIGHT

Another 20 year-old goalkeeper signed on loan for the season, but the Hull City player has started just one EFL Trophy game because of injury which is bad luck rather than a bad piece of recruitment.

Hit or miss? MISS

HECTOR KYPRIANOU

The 21 year-old midfielder signed from Leyton Orient was described as a ‘Rolls-Royce’ after the recent win at Oxford and he can certainly look classy in possession. But he can also look slow especially after losing the ball which he does a bit too often. He’s appeared in 14 League One matches (5 starts) and scored a fine goal against Morecambe, but is he yet aggressive or consistent enough to play a big part in a promotion push? I have my doubts.

Hit or miss? MISS.

EPHRON MASON-CLARK

The 23 year-old versatile forward from Barnet emerged from a slow start to his Posh career to contribute regular goals and assists before an untimely injury at Bristol Rovers last weekend. He’s overtaken young wide players Kwame Poku and Ricky-Jade Jones in the Posh pecking order and it will be interesting to see if he can maintain current form for the rest of the season. Three goals in 16 appearances in all competitions this season, but there have only been nine starts.

Hit or miss? HIT

BEN THOMPSON

The 27 year-old midfielder from Gillingham looked set to become a firm fans’ favourite after some energetic and whole-hearted early performances, but he's rarely played in the position that probably suits him best because of the form of Jeando Fuchs. He’s appeared in 16 of Posh’s 19 League One games (12 starts) scoring once and it wouldn’t be the greatest surprise if he finishes the season strongly.

Hit or miss? UNDECIDED

KELL WATTS

This 23 year-old left-footed centre-back arrived on loan from Newcastle United with an impeccable reference from last season’s League One champions Wigan Athletic. He had to be good as Posh were happy to wait well beyond transfer deadline day for him to start playing again after knee ligament surgery.