Was beating Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 the greatest Peterborough United performance of all-time? 'I can't believe we were singing 'we want 5'
Peterborough United fans reckoned the 4-0 play-off final first leg win over Sheffield Wednesday at the Weston Homes Stadium on Friday night was one the great team performances.
We had a record of number of replies to our request for post-match comments! It’s fair to say the fans were excited and impressed.
Taylor and Edwards probably their best ever games for Posh tonight – @paul_gauntlett.
One of the best ever performances. MOM Jack Taylor – @Faugeres34.
I’ve been supporting Posh for 43 years now and I can’t remember such a dominant, complete performance particularly in such a big, high profile game. Even have the luxury of resting some legs for Wembley now on Thursday night. MoM: Edwards – @derren_cooper
I heard a Wednesday fan on the way into the ground saying we only have one player. I hope he's reading this now. Superb performance, could have been 6 or 7. Brilliant all round, but Taylor just MoM for me – @garynormanphoto.
Greatest night at London Road, eclipsed the MK game in 2011 for me. Outstanding! MOM Taylor – @AshleyCaress
Pride & great football at London Road. Tremendous – @TimOver_Atkins
Man of the Match the crowd. 4-0 up at half time. It ain’t over yet – @craigDlyons
Taylor and Norburn immense but MOM Ronnie Edwards. Calmness personified, Fantastic team performance and atmosphere – @StimsonBarry
MOM Taylor however the early saves from Norris need special mention. Fergie got the tactics spot on and his biggest move since returning is to push Taylor forward and leave Norburn as a DM. Whole team superb – @nonecksomesense
Edwards immense tonight, but is it bad I wish Poku had made it 5 at the end? – @Ruislip33
What a team effort! From the save from Norris to the last goal. Immense defending to keep the clean sheet. Always looked dangerous on the attack. London Road was rocking. MoM Norburn obviously – @BaldeyAl
Wow absolutely insane performance, We were incredible, absolutely incredible. Taylor simply class, Norburn was awesome, fans insane, 20/20 performance and Sheffield will be a night of celebration so bring it on – @bumblesixteen
Best night since MK game. Norburn has made such a difference since he has been in the side. MOM Edwards – @BrianSwann1
Greatest game I’ve ever seen at London Road. Love this team. MOM Whole team and manager – @emmaverde9
Greatest night ever under the lights, but only half time! Need to turn their fans against them early doors rather than lifting them! Best player tonight Taylor closely followed by Kent and Norris – @davidwh1971
Fergieball at its best. Unbelievable performance. MOM Taylor – @martyntiney1
Greatest night we have had under the lights in many years. Norburn was absolutely immense, but Ronnie Edwards is something really, really special. What a night! – @theposhfan
From almost missing out to just sneaking in and the absolute scenes tonight summed up what this club is about. They knew they wanted it from the word ‘go’ and put in a blinder of a performance to get the result. What a game! What a night! MOM? All of them! – @emmacatherine93
Still be in it for the 2nd leg was my hope before the game. Complete performance tonight. Game management spot on for once! MOM: Jointly to Burrows and Taylor – @IanJBryant
One of the best nights at London Road for a generation. 19 points behind? Don’t deserve to be there? MoM Norris for a few early saves that kept us at 0-0. Home support exceptional – @mattmecham
We played like the play offs were just a bonus, but they played like it was a burden. Difficult to pick a MOM as it was a great team performance, but Edwards was just a bit better than all of them – @romysdad
Unbelievable evening, never in our wildest dreams did we see that coming. One of the best atmospheres ever at LR. MOM the entire team – @PoshLawts
Can’t believe what I witnessed. What a night. MoM Jack Taylor. He is just exceptional – @clarkbatfan
Can I ask, where are the Fergie out people?? Build that statue now!!! – @AzThornhill
Never dreamt we'd be chanting 'we want 5!' MoM: Taylor – @Nige1Chapman
Best Posh performance in my lifetime, cant pick a MOM – @acoombes665
Wow! Performance of the decade. MOTM has to be Fergie. How he inspired the team to perform like they did. Still buzzing!! – @MGPAnderson
Last night's game and atmosphere was better than Mk but it's only half time need to keep them quiet at least for 20 minutes on Thursday – @GlennHackney11
Very rarely do you get a complete 1 to 11 team performance, that’s what Posh served up last night. The importance of Norris 1v1 early save cannot be underestimated. – @Fig428