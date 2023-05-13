Harrison Burrows (right) enjoys the celebrations after Kwame Poku's goal v Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Joe Dent/tehposh.com.

We had a record of number of replies to our request for post-match comments! It’s fair to say the fans were excited and impressed.

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter…

Taylor and Edwards probably their best ever games for Posh tonight – @paul_gauntlett.

Posh fans celebrating during the Sheffield Wednesday match. Photo: David Lowndes.

One of the best ever performances. MOM Jack Taylor – @Faugeres34.

I’ve been supporting Posh for 43 years now and I can’t remember such a dominant, complete performance particularly in such a big, high profile game. Even have the luxury of resting some legs for Wembley now on Thursday night. MoM: Edwards – @derren_cooper

I heard a Wednesday fan on the way into the ground saying we only have one player. I hope he's reading this now. Superb performance, could have been 6 or 7. Brilliant all round, but Taylor just MoM for me – @garynormanphoto.

Greatest night at London Road, eclipsed the MK game in 2011 for me. Outstanding! MOM Taylor – @AshleyCaress

Kwame Poku of Peterborough United celebrates his goal v Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Pride & great football at London Road. Tremendous – @TimOver_Atkins

Man of the Match the crowd. 4-0 up at half time. It ain’t over yet – @craigDlyons

Taylor and Norburn immense but MOM Ronnie Edwards. Calmness personified, Fantastic team performance and atmosphere – @StimsonBarry

MOM Taylor however the early saves from Norris need special mention. Fergie got the tactics spot on and his biggest move since returning is to push Taylor forward and leave Norburn as a DM. Whole team superb – @nonecksomesense

Edwards immense tonight, but is it bad I wish Poku had made it 5 at the end? – @Ruislip33

What a team effort! From the save from Norris to the last goal. Immense defending to keep the clean sheet. Always looked dangerous on the attack. London Road was rocking. MoM Norburn obviously – @BaldeyAl

Wow absolutely insane performance, We were incredible, absolutely incredible. Taylor simply class, Norburn was awesome, fans insane, 20/20 performance and Sheffield will be a night of celebration so bring it on – @bumblesixteen

Best night since MK game. Norburn has made such a difference since he has been in the side. MOM Edwards – @BrianSwann1

Greatest game I’ve ever seen at London Road. Love this team. MOM Whole team and manager – @emmaverde9

Greatest night ever under the lights, but only half time! Need to turn their fans against them early doors rather than lifting them! Best player tonight Taylor closely followed by Kent and Norris – @davidwh1971

Fergieball at its best. Unbelievable performance. MOM Taylor – @martyntiney1

Greatest night we have had under the lights in many years. Norburn was absolutely immense, but Ronnie Edwards is something really, really special. What a night! – @theposhfan

From almost missing out to just sneaking in and the absolute scenes tonight summed up what this club is about. They knew they wanted it from the word ‘go’ and put in a blinder of a performance to get the result. What a game! What a night! MOM? All of them! – @emmacatherine93

Still be in it for the 2nd leg was my hope before the game. Complete performance tonight. Game management spot on for once! MOM: Jointly to Burrows and Taylor – @IanJBryant

One of the best nights at London Road for a generation. 19 points behind? Don’t deserve to be there? MoM Norris for a few early saves that kept us at 0-0. Home support exceptional – @mattmecham

We played like the play offs were just a bonus, but they played like it was a burden. Difficult to pick a MOM as it was a great team performance, but Edwards was just a bit better than all of them – @romysdad

Unbelievable evening, never in our wildest dreams did we see that coming. One of the best atmospheres ever at LR. MOM the entire team – @PoshLawts

Can’t believe what I witnessed. What a night. MoM Jack Taylor. He is just exceptional – @clarkbatfan

Can I ask, where are the Fergie out people?? Build that statue now!!! – @AzThornhill

Never dreamt we'd be chanting 'we want 5!' MoM: Taylor – @Nige1Chapman

Best Posh performance in my lifetime, cant pick a MOM – @acoombes665

Wow! Performance of the decade. MOTM has to be Fergie. How he inspired the team to perform like they did. Still buzzing!! – @MGPAnderson

Last night's game and atmosphere was better than Mk but it's only half time need to keep them quiet at least for 20 minutes on Thursday – @GlennHackney11