Dan Butler (right) in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​Posh finally ended a long pursuit of Ogbeta earlier this month by taking him on loan from Swansea City until the end of the season.

But Butler is the man in possession of the first-team shirt and it’s understood he would have kept his place for the recent postponed games against Charlton and Burton and is therefore expected to start against his old club Portsmouth on Saturday.

"Dan is a warrior,” MacAnthony said. “But, after his long injury absence, he can’t be expected to play three times a week so we are delighted to sign Nathanael after first trying to get him 18 months ago.

"Nathanael had spoken to other clubs in League One so we made our move, met the player and his family, and he agreed to come here.