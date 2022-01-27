Wantaway Peterborough United star now a transfer target of a second Championship club, according to reports

Wantaway Peterborough United star Siriki Dembele is now a transfer target for Championship rivals Birmingham City, according to the Sun newspaper.

By Alan Swann
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 5:45 pm
Siriki Dembele in action for Posh against Birmingham at the Weston Homes Stadium earlier this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh have already turned down two bids from from promotion-chasing Championship side Bournemouth, believed to be of £1 million and £1.5 million.

Posh are believed to be holding out for more than double the higher amount as they believe Dembele is worth more to the club by helping them stay up before leaving on a free transfer when his contract expires in June.

The transfer window closes at midnight on Monday (January 31). Dembele missed Tuesday’s draw at Birmingham because of injury and he’s a doubt for Saturday’s game at home to Sheffield United (January 29).

“There is no way we will sell him on transfer deadline day,” Posh director of football Barry Fry said earlier this week. “Because that would give us no time to sign a replacement.”

Fry couldn’t be reached for comment today (January 27).

