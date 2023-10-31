Jacob Wakeling. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

It was the end of a mini two-game unbeaten run for Posh who were without several players who would normally have expected to play. Some will be involved in Tuesday night’s EFL Trophy clash with Spurs Under 21s at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Wakeling is ineligible for that game having played for Swindon in the competition earlier this season. He took his place up front at the idverde Training Ground in a side that included a couple of trialists, including a goalkeeper.

That trialist made a smart early save before Wakeling struck the woodwork in the seventh minute. The 22 year-old shrugged off his marker impressively, but his shot hit the outside of a post.

Wakeling had an eventful opening 20 minutes as he drew a fine save from the Blades goalkeeper before he was then cautioned for protesting after the referee ignored his claims for a penalty. He then side-footed a first-time shot over the bar from a Roddy McGlinchey cross.

The first-half finished goalless, but the visitors took the lead five minutes after the re-start when Owen Hampson scored from the edge of the penalty area.

The Blades hit the crossbar and came close on a couple of other occasion, but Posh equalised on 73 minutes when Wakeling converted from close range after a Sam Dreyer header from a Harry Titchmarsh header had been well saved.

Posh looked set to gain a point when Harry Thomas was adjudged to have committed a foul in the area and Sydie Peck claimed an 86th minute winner from the penalty spot.

The under 21s are next in Professional Development League action at Hull on Tuesday, November 7.