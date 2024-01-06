Posh manager Darren Ferguson discussed his club's January transfer window plans on Friday. He said a left-back to challenge new skipper Harrison Burrows is a priority. Posh let on-loan left back Zak Sturge return to Chelsea on January 2.

Ferguson said: Zak was a great lad to have around the place. It was his first loan away from Chelsea, but his departure is a testament to how well Harrison has played. He's just been so consistent so Zak hasn't had a chance. He's a good player though, very quick and athletic so he hopefully gets another loan and gets more game time.

"We are seeking a new left-back though. We have a few in mind and one in particular, but that doesn't mean we get him of course. There is no immediate rush as our next two games are cup matches so a newcomer would probably be cup-tied, but we'd hope to have one in before the Charlton game on January 13.

"As for people leaving the equation is simple. Every player has a valuation and if that valuation is met the player will be given permission to talk to the club that wants him. But our chairman's valuations are very high, and quite rightly, as we have real quality in the squad and I'd be amazed if we lost anyone other than Jonson Clarke-Harris and Ronnie Edwards. There have been bids for Johnno and a lot of interest, while there is always speculation about Ronnie, but if their valuations aren't met they won't leave either.

"As a manager I want to keep my best players, but if we get a bid of £6 million-£7million for anyone they will be gone. "