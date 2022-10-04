Kai Corbett opened the scoring. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh moved above their opponents into fifth in the ten-team North Division courtesy of a 3-2 win- just their second of the season.

Goals from Kai Corbett, Roddy McGlinchey and an own goal sealed the points for Posh who used a full youth side. Will Lakin started in goal but Joe Tomlinson was not in the squad.

McGlinchey provided the assist for Corbett's opener after 15 minutes with an impressive tackle and run down the right before crossing to Corbett to finish.

Just a minute later, he was on the scoresheet himself with a long-range shot that flew past the Birmingham keeper and into the net.

The lead would not last and Birmingham hit back with a quick-fire double of their own, seven minutes apart. Menzi Meki and Brandon Khala brought the match level again after 28 minutes.

The game remained level at the break and Lakin was forced into a couple of saves early in the second half before Posh took the lead in fortuitous circumstances, on 80 minutes, when Kellan Hickinson's cross ricocheted bobbled around in the box before coming off a defender and beating his own keeper.

Posh are next in action on Monday (October 10) when they travel to North Ferriby’s The Dransfield Stadium to take on Hull City in the PDL

Posh: Lakin, Bodnar, Tonge, Titchmarsh (Van Lier), Fox (Dornelly), Lamb, Oluwabori, McGlinchey, Hickinson, Darlington (Harris),Corbett.

