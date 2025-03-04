Vertu Trophy Final: First chance for Peterborough United players to get their tickets!
Posh fans have their first chance to get hold on Wembley tickets on Monday morning (March 17) from 10am.
Posh have been given an initial allocation of 25,190 in the East side of Wembley. Birmingham meanwhile have had their allocation increased to 43,356.
Tickets will be sold from the North Stand round to the South Stand and will go on sale to Posh fans.
TICKET PRICES
There are six categories of prices:
Category 6- Adult (22-64) £20, Young Adult (17-21) £15, Seniors (65+) £10, 16 and under (2-16) £10.
Category 5- Adult (22-64) £28, Young Adult (17-21) £21, Seniors (65+) £14, 16 and under (2-16) £10.
Category 4- Adult (22-64) £36, Young Adult (17-21) £27, Seniors (65+) £18, 16 and under (2-16) £10.
Category 3- Adult (22-64) £42, Young Adult (17-21) £31.50, Seniors (65+) £21, 16 and under (2-16) £10.
Category 2- Adult (22-64) £48 Young Adult (17-21) £36, Seniors (65+) £24, 16 and under (2-16) £10.
Category 1- Adult (22-64) £60, Young Adult (17-21) £45, Seniors (65+) £30, 16 and under (2-16) £10.
The seat map to see the position of the categories can be viewed here.
TICKES SALES
Tickets are available in accordance with accrued priority points. All tickets will be sold via www.theposhtickets.com until general sale begins on March 28. Fans have been asked not to call the ticket office to book tickets prior to this date unless it is to purchase disabled tickets. To book disabled tickets at any time they are on sale, call 01733 865674.
The sale windows will be:
1000+ points: 10am Monday, March 17
700+: 10am Tuesday, March 18
350+: 10am Wednesday, March 19
50+: 10am Thursday, March 20
All other fans registered on the club system: 10am Monday, March 24
Full in person general sale, 10am Friday, March 28
When tickets reach in-person sales, the ticket office will be open from 10am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.
There is a £3 booking fee per ticket and fans can purchase up to six tickets person. You can assign multiple fan IDs to tickets being brought.
All e-tickets are expected to arrive approximately two weeks before the game.
KEEP IN MIND WHEN BOOKING
There is a designated family area of approximately 1,000 seats. This is in Block 105 to 108.
The singing area is in Blocks 111/112,
The standing area is at the rear of the three blocks behind the goals, there are Blocks 110-113, a total to 867 seats. This is the only area standing will be permitted in the stadium.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.