UPDATED Peterborough United have confirmed their EFL Trophy group dates and it's Cambridge United up first
Peterborough United have confirmed their match dates for the group stages of the 2023-24 EFL Trophy.
By Alan Swann
Published 19th Jul 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 14:26 BST
Darren Ferguson’s men will welcome local rivals Cambridge United to the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday, September 12 (7pm kick off) before facing Tottenham Hotspur under 21s at home on Tuesday, October 31 (7pm).
The Cambridge fixture was originally scheduled for September 5, but the ‘U’s’ have seen a League One fixture moved for TV coverage to the Trophy date was changed.
Posh finish their group matches with a trip to League Two side Colchester United on Tuesday, November 21 (7.30pm).
Ticket details will be announced in due course.