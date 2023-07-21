​Darren Ferguson’s men will welcome local rivals Cambridge United to the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday, September 12 (7pm kick off) before facing Tottenham Hotspur under 21s at home on Tuesday, October 31 (7pm).

The Cambridge fixture was originally scheduled for September 5, but the ‘U’s’ have seen a League One fixture moved for TV coverage to the Trophy date was changed.

Posh finish their group matches with a trip to League Two side Colchester United on Tuesday, November 21 (7.30pm).

Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.