David Ajiboye (left) in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

McCann insists he is happy with his playing squad, but he accepts there are some players who might like to go elsewhere to get more playing minutes.

Summer signing David Ajiboye and full-back Joe Tomlinson has yet to start a League One game this season, while million-pound forward Joel Randall has started just one.

Back-up goalkeeper Will Blackmore will probably leave on loan once Harvey Cartwright is back to full fitness, while it’s expected centre-back Kell Watts will be sent back to Newcastle United once his initlal loan deal at Posh ends in January. Watts has also started just one League One match.

Teenage defender Charlie O’Connell did join National League promotion chasers Woking on loan on Thursday, but he could be Watts’ replacement after signing a new deal at Posh yesterday.

If Ronnie Edwards leaves as well as Watts, Posh would be expected to seek a new central defender.

McCann said: “There could be players who want to leave to get more minutes, but they will only go if we bring in a replacement who is better.”

