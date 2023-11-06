Nicholas Bilokapic has the backing of his manager.

Ferguson has thrown his support behind the 21-year-old Australian and confirmed that he will take his place in goal against Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night.

Bilokapic suffered a nightmare day on Saturday which saw him gift visitors Salford both of their goals in the 2-2 draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson had no hesitation to confirm that he was keeping faith with his number one so long as similar mistakes do not begin to happen consistently.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “The players were in yesterday doing recovery so it was good for him to get straight back into the building but I’m not really going to dramatize the whole thing too much.

“Nik will be fine, my job is to help my players when they have tricky situations and actually on Tuesday night against Spurs, Fynn made a couple of similar mistakes and we got away with them.

“Nik has got a good temperament, he’ll be playing tomorrow so I don’t want to make it any bigger that it is. They were mistakes and the big thing for me is it can’t be a consistent thing. If it’s a consistent thing, then things will change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I encourage my goalkeepers to play the way we want to, we’ve just got to make sure that we keep the concentration.

“Unfortunately, for goalkeepers when they make big mistakes it generally ends up in a goal being conceded but that’s the only difference between him and other players.

"Strikers will miss chances, wingers will not put crosses in to the quality we want- as we’ve seen on Saturday, midfielders will give the ball away and defenders make mistakes that lead to goals.