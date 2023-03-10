Jordan Crawford (blue) in action for Peterborough Sports against Bradford Park Avenue. Photo: David Lowndes.

The three points against Bradford Park Avenue only maintained a gap of seven points to the bottom four, but 22 of the 24 teams in the division played again on Tuesday and Sports’ advantage over those in most peril is now six points.

Sports should have hosted Scarborough Athletic on Tuesday, but they had County Cup commitments.

The city side now tackle two tough away games against teams in excellent form. Sports are at Spennymoor on Saturday followed by a match at third-placed Chester on Tuesday (March 14).

The Spennymoor playing surface passed a pitch inspection on Friday morning, but officiald will have another look on Saturday morning.

"It was a shame we didn’t play on Tuesday,” Gash stated. “We had given ourselves confidence and momentum by winning on Saturday.

“We will stilltake positive thoughts into this Saturday. We will travel up there on Friday night and be ready to play the following day.

"It’s a tough game followed by an even tougher one, but we had decent results against both sides at our place.”

Sports drew 1-1 with Spennymoor after beating Chester 3-2, one of only five defeats the former Football League club have suffered all season.

Veteran Gash is expected to lead the forward line again on Saturday as fellow striker Mark Jones continues his battle against a calf injury.