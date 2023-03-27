Lewis Darlington. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Darlington struck in the first minute of the second-half after Posh had spent 45 minutes on the back foot at the Championship club’s training centre.

The hosts had already struck the crossbar before Dan Sassi headed them in front just past the half hour mark.

A cross from Kai Corbett that needed clearing off the goalline was the sum total of promising moments in the opening period for Posh, but they improved after levelling.

Corbett forced a fine save 10 minutes from time, but Burnley still enjoyed the better opportunities and struck the woodwork for a second time before Posh 'keeper Matthew Laycock made a smart save.

Senior professional Dan Butler was in the Posh side.

Posh: Laycock, Mensah, Dreyer, Powell, Butler, Harris, Lamb, Titchmarsh, Darlington, Chiha, Corbett. Subs: West, Arthur, Challinor, Dornelly, Marshall.

Posh under 18s made it 11 wins in a row in all competitions with a handsome 4-0 win over Burnley in a Professional Development League game at the idverde Training Ground on Saturday.