Two strong results for Peterborough United against Burnley

Young striker Lewis Darlington’s goal delivered a decent point for Peterborough United in a Professional Development Under 21 League match at Burnley on Tuesday.

By Alan Swann
Published 27th Mar 2023, 17:24 BST- 1 min read
Lewis Darlington. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Lewis Darlington. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Lewis Darlington. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Darlington struck in the first minute of the second-half after Posh had spent 45 minutes on the back foot at the Championship club’s training centre.

The hosts had already struck the crossbar before Dan Sassi headed them in front just past the half hour mark.

A cross from Kai Corbett that needed clearing off the goalline was the sum total of promising moments in the opening period for Posh, but they improved after levelling.

Corbett forced a fine save 10 minutes from time, but Burnley still enjoyed the better opportunities and struck the woodwork for a second time before Posh 'keeper Matthew Laycock made a smart save.

Senior professional Dan Butler was in the Posh side.

Posh: Laycock, Mensah, Dreyer, Powell, Butler, Harris, Lamb, Titchmarsh, Darlington, Chiha, Corbett. Subs: West, Arthur, Challinor, Dornelly, Marshall.

Posh under 18s made it 11 wins in a row in all competitions with a handsome 4-0 win over Burnley in a Professional Development League game at the idverde Training Ground on Saturday.

Torin Ntege scored twice with Harry Titchmarsh and Josh Marcon also on target.

