Two key Peterborough United defenders suffer injury concerns

Mark Beevers of Peterborough United in action against Queens Park Rangers - Mandatory by-line: Joe Dent/JMP

Nathan Thompson missed the demolition at Cardiff with a muscle complaint. It was decided by the club that the injury would may only worsen with a long trip on the coach.

Former club captain Mark Beevers was named in the original line-up but was then forced to pull out after complaining of a hamstring injury.

He was keen to test it out but Ferguson decided that starting him would be too much of a risk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was replaced by Josh Knight, who suffered a torrid game at the hands of flying wingback Cody Drameh and was substituted at halftime.

Beevers felt the pain in the same hamstring he damaged in the home draw against Cardiff in August, sidelining him for two months.

Ferguson said: “Mark felt his hamstring, the same one he’d done previously this season againt Cardiff.

“He wanted to give it a go but there was no way I could risk it. He could feel it when he was going for it 100 percent and the risk to play him.