Two-goal Peterborough United star Cian Hayes insists he felt no pressure when stepping up to replace star man and top scorer Kwame Poku.

Poku’s untimely hamstring injury – after 10 League One goals and five assists – has given Hayes his chance to shine and he’s taken it in style. He was Posh man-of-the-match in defeat at Northampton Town last Monday and followed that with his first Football League goals for his club.

Hayes scored in each half of a thrilling 4-3 success over Crawley Town at the Weston Homes Stadium. Ricky-Jade Jones and Hector Kyprianou also netted. He’d described Kwame a ‘great player and someone I can learn from’ while he was waiting patiently for a first-team chance following his summer move from Fleetwood.

"I don’t feel there was pressure in replacing Kwame,” Hayes insisted. “It was just a chance for me to play and to play well enough to make sure I stay in the team. The game wasn’t great for my heart, but it was great to score my first Football League goal for the club and to add a second one made it even better. It’s a shame I didn’t get the hat-trick when I had the chance late on, but you can’t have everything.

Cian Hayes scores the match winning goal for Posh against Crawley. Photo David Lowndes.

"For the first goal there was never any doubt in my mind what I was going to do. I was always planning to take it inside, fake a shot and then roll it into the corner. I just made sure I didn’t miss like I had at Northampton. For the second one I was just praying Malik Mothersille played me in and to be fair he delivered the perfect pass. I never think too much about the finish. I just hit the shot and if it comes off it comes off.

"I was tired when the last chance came along, but the more minutes I play the fitter I will get. I’ll always work as hard as I can for 90 minutes. There is no point in leaving anything out there. If you get too tired you get substituted. It was a good day, but now it’s time to concentrate on the next game.”

Hayes last scored an EFL goal in December 2022 when he claimed a 90th minute equaliser for Fleetwood at Ipswich Town in front of almost 23,000 at Portman Road. The 21 year-old had scored two EFL goals before his double yesterday.