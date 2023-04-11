Kabongo Tshimanga (left) in action for Posh. Photo: David Lowndes. Photo: David Lowndes.

Striker Tshimanga has yet to start a first-team game since arriving at Posh from Chesterfield in a loan deal in January. Posh have a commitment to buy the 25 year-old at the end of the season.

Tshimanga sent the goalkeeper the wrong way from the penalty spot after Ricky-Jade Jones had been fouled.

Posh had taken a seventh-minute lead when Kai Corbett supplied the finish to a superb through ball from Ben Thompson.

Fabio Jalo pulled a goal back for the Tykes in the 78th minute.

Posh ‘keeper Will Blackmore made a couple of fine second-half saves before home substitute Hisham Chiha shot over when well placed in the final minute.

Chiha recently spent time away with Tunisa Under 20s recently.

Dan Butler, Kell Watts and Hector Kyrpianou were other first-team regular squad members to start the game.