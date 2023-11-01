Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United is congratulated by Emmanuel Fernandez and teammates after his goal against Spurs. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

But, while the fans have voted with their feet about the importance of the EFL Trophy, to certain players and one satisfied manager it’s a most worthwhile exercise.

Try telling Emmanuel Fernandez the competition doesn’t matter after he netted the first senior goal of his career in a 3-1 win over Spurs Under 21s.

Try telling debutants Malik Mothersille and Donay O’Brien-Brady that the Trophy is an irrelevance.

A Peterborough United debut for Donay O'Brien-Brady. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

For Mothersille it was the chance to prove he was right to leave his comfort zone at Chelsea. For O’Brien Brady it was evidence his career isn’t over just because Huddersfield Town didn’t want him.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson would also have been pleased to cast his eye over fringe players on a bigger stage in front of more people than most under 21 matches attract.

Maintaining a winning habit never hurts either.

TALKING POINTS FROM POSH 3, SPURS 1…

James Dornelly of Peterborough United in action against Spurs. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

1) It probably wasn’t the debut Mothersille dreamt about. He is quick though and he linked up play well on occasions before cramp forced him off the pitch in the 73rd minute. Apparently the 20 year-old’s finishing in training has won him important admirers, but he had no shots on goal in this game and will be better judged when he gets on the same team-sheet as Hector Kyprianou and Archie Collins.

2) This column suggested Posh needed to replace Jonson Clarke-Harris with a speedier centre-forward six weeks ago, but we thought Mothersille would be the man to take over. Mothersille now faces a challenge to get selected ahead of Ricky-Jade Jones. His fellow 20 year-old – Jones is 21 next week – has been electric in the last two games and looked a player brimming with confidence last night. Jones has added quality ball-work and finishing to his natural speed and that is a lethal cocktail at any level, never mind League One.

3) Posh have quickly moved away from the need to feed Clarke-Harris. He wasn’t even a substitute last night and it’s hard to see him starting again until his expected January departure. Injuries might be his only hope, but he will have to get past Jones, probably Mothersille, and even Ephron Mason-Clark to get a start. But don’t rule the 29 year-old out completely though. He loves proving people wrong and he will still be highly motivated to perform well for the club should an opportunity arise.

4) Emmanuel Fernandez is an imposing defensive figure, but he can also play. Comparisons with Ricardo Santos another ball-playing giant, are understandable. Of all the players involved last night he probably advanced his bid for a League One start the most, and not just because he scored to emphasise the threat he would offer from set pieces.

5) Posh have started leaving a player upfield when the opposition have a corner. Hurrah!

6) Goalkeepers asked to play like midfielders frightens the life out of me, but it’s the Posh way so number ones have to adapt or move on. Fynn Talley was rushed by the Spurs press into numerous errors, but got away with it because of wasteful finishing. That won’t always happen.

7) The gap between elite under 21 football and the lower levels of the Football League remains big. Last night Manchester United lost to Salford City and Manchester City were beaten at Bradford City