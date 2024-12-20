Joe Lewis. Photo David Lowndes.

​Triple Peterborough United promotion-winner Joe Lewis is confident his old club will soon be surging up the League One table.

​The goalkeeper who played a big part in promotions under current Posh boss Darren Ferguson in 2007-08, 2008-09 and 2010-11 was speaking in an interview.

Lewis said: “They’ve had a couple of sticky spells when they've been a bit further off the pace than they want to be, but the people at that club will get it right.

"They have got a really good squad. Their system at the club and what they try to do is difficult - bringing young players in, building them up, and then selling them for a lot of money.

"And yet they do it well time and time again. They've got some fantastic young players and chairman Darragh MacAnthony is not going to change what he does at that club.

"Sometimes when you have young players and a really young squad, you’ll have phases when it’s not quite clicking.

"That happens and you can't avoid that. Darren Ferguson is a fantastic manager, I couldn't speak more highly about him. He’s in his fourth spell there now.”

Lewis joined Posh from Norwich City for a club record fee for a goalkeeper of £400k in January, 2008.

He played 190 times for Posh and over 500 times in his career before formally announcing his retirement earlier this year.

Lewis also spoke of the pressure of being a big money Posh signing, stating: ‘I did feel pressure to a degree. I went through a certain spell at Peterborough when I really struggled confidence-wise, and I had a bit of a dip in my form. I don't know if that was necessarily the fee or just the weight of trying to play week in, week out.

"You can go in and play six games, or six months, or even a season on loan and do really well. But when you've got three or four seasons in a row and you need to churn out performances as a young goalkeeper it can be difficult.

"All goalkeepers find that. I don’t think the price tag had anything to do with it, it's just the way your career can go as a young goalkeeper."