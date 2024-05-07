Triallist on target in Peterborough United Under 21 win, final game for Posh Women is confirmed and Under 18s beaten by late penalty
One of three traillists in the squad scored the only goal in the 30th minute after an assist from Harley Mills
Posh finish their season at Charlton on Monday (May 13).
POSH WOMEN
Posh will finish their National Midlands Division One season at home to Leek Town on Thursday at Quorn FC (7.45pm). That match was called off with three minutes to go with the scores level at 1-1 last week because of floodlight failure at Alfreton Town FC.
Posh will finish third as long as they don't lose by 11 goals!
But bottom club Leek would jump out of the relegation zone if they were to win the game.
UNDER 18s
Posh went down to an added time penalty in their Professional Development game against Burnley at the idverde Training Ground on Saturday.
That made the final score 2-1 with Posh having equalised in the 90th minute through Joe Davies.
The Under 18s final league game is at Ipswich Town on Saturday.