Harley Mills. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

One of three traillists in the squad scored the only goal in the 30th minute after an assist from Harley Mills

Posh finish their season at Charlton on Monday (May 13).

POSH WOMEN

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harley Mills. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh will finish their National Midlands Division One season at home to Leek Town on Thursday at Quorn FC (7.45pm). That match was called off with three minutes to go with the scores level at 1-1 last week because of floodlight failure at Alfreton Town FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh will finish third as long as they don't lose by 11 goals!

But bottom club Leek would jump out of the relegation zone if they were to win the game.

UNDER 18s

Posh went down to an added time penalty in their Professional Development game against Burnley at the idverde Training Ground on Saturday.

That made the final score 2-1 with Posh having equalised in the 90th minute through Joe Davies.