Triallist on target in Peterborough United Under 21 win, final game for Posh Women is confirmed and Under 18s beaten by late penalty

Peterborough United won their penultimate Professional Development League game of the season 1-0 against Coventry City at the idverde Training Ground on Tuesday.
By The Newsroom
Published 7th May 2024, 17:15 BST
Updated 7th May 2024, 17:16 BST
Harley Mills. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.comHarley Mills. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Harley Mills. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

One of three traillists in the squad scored the only goal in the 30th minute after an assist from Harley Mills

Posh finish their season at Charlton on Monday (May 13).

POSH WOMEN

Harley Mills. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.comHarley Mills. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Harley Mills. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh will finish their National Midlands Division One season at home to Leek Town on Thursday at Quorn FC (7.45pm). That match was called off with three minutes to go with the scores level at 1-1 last week because of floodlight failure at Alfreton Town FC.

Posh will finish third as long as they don't lose by 11 goals!

But bottom club Leek would jump out of the relegation zone if they were to win the game.

UNDER 18s

Posh went down to an added time penalty in their Professional Development game against Burnley at the idverde Training Ground on Saturday.

That made the final score 2-1 with Posh having equalised in the 90th minute through Joe Davies.

The Under 18s final league game is at Ipswich Town on Saturday.

