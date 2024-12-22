Hector Kyprianou (right) and Ricky-Jade Jones celebrate a recent Posh goal. Photo David Lowndes.

​The January transfer window opens soon so let the Posh player speculation begin.

Posh have three key men out of contract at the end of the current campaign which means nothing can be done to stop them leaving, although they are confident they would still be paid sizeable compensation fees for forwards Ricky-Jade Jones and Kwame Poku because of their ages (under 24) and the amount the club have spent on their development.

Midfielder Hector Kyprianou, who is 24 four days before his Posh contract expires in June, will be able to leave for nothing.

Posh are expected to let some players go in the new year in order to free up salary cap space for new defenders.

On-loan right-back Sam Curtis is expected to return to Sheffield United in January. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Those possibly in the departure lounge already are…

RICKY-JADE JONES

It’s known Sheffield United tried to buy the 22 year-old striker in the summer and, according to respected Sun journalist Alan Nixon, ‘The Blades’ are contemplating another bid to team him up with great friend, and former Posh teammate, Harrison Burrows.

A free scoring centre-forward is the one missing link in a team top of the Championship, but whether or not they see young Jones as the answer is another matter.

Posh could sell Jones as they believe Swedish signing Gustav Lindgren is a strong replacement.

KWAME POKU

It’s possible, but doubtful Posh would cash in on their best player now. His current injury has probably ended interest in him anyway. Posh fans need to enjoy him while they can though as he will be off in the summer.

HECTOR KYPRIANOU

It will be difficult for Posh to resist bids for a central midfielder who could leave for nothing in six months, especially with the emergence of Ryan De Havilland and the imminent return of Manchester City loanee Mahamadou Suhoso.

Prospective suitors could decide to wait until June and pick the Cyprus international up for nothing. Hampered by injuries, he’s not played particularly well this season anyway.

SAM CURTIS

The on-loan right-back looks set to return to Sheffield United in January. Posh have adequate right-back options in Jadel Katongo and James Dornelly.

WILL BLACKMORE

Do Posh really need three goalkeepers? If not the Academy graduate could leave.

JACK SPARKES

A left-field option as the left-back only signed a three-year contract in the summer, but if Rio Adebisi is up and running by the end of next month Posh could listen to offers for a player apparently on a decent wage.

Young Harley Mills has shown he could be a more than handy understudy.

AJIBOYE/CRICHLOW

Winger David Ajiboye and centre-back Romoney Crichlow were transfer listed last summer and have been on loan at National League clubs York City and Dagenham & Redbridge respectively. Both are expected to leave for good now.

The Winter transfer window opens 12.01am on Thursday January 2 and closes 11pm on Monday, February 3.