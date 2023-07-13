News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Transfer-listed Peterborough United defender linked to Championship club

Transfer-listed Peterborough United defender Josh Knight has been linked with a move to Championship side QPR.
By Alan Swann
Published 13th Jul 2023, 13:55 BST- 1 min read

Knight is known to QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth as he played for the manager’s old club Wycombe Wanderers for a full season at Championship level in 2020-21. The 25 year-old was on loan from Leicester City and won a player-of-the-season award at the Chairboys.

QPR are in the market for a centre-back with Wycombe's Chris Farino and Jack Whatmough of Wigan Athletic also of interest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Knight is currently with Posh at their training camp at St George’s Park, but pulled out of Tuesday’s 2-1 private friendly win over Leicester City with a slight niggle. He started just 15 League One matches for Posh last season.

Josh Knight (right) in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comJosh Knight (right) in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Josh Knight (right) in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Most Popular

Knight’s link to QPR was made by Sunday Mirror journalist Darren Witcoop.

Related topics:QPRJosh KnightWycombe WanderersGareth AinsworthLeicester CityWigan AthleticJack Whatmough