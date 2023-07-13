Knight is known to QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth as he played for the manager’s old club Wycombe Wanderers for a full season at Championship level in 2020-21. The 25 year-old was on loan from Leicester City and won a player-of-the-season award at the Chairboys.

QPR are in the market for a centre-back with Wycombe's Chris Farino and Jack Whatmough of Wigan Athletic also of interest.

Knight is currently with Posh at their training camp at St George’s Park, but pulled out of Tuesday’s 2-1 private friendly win over Leicester City with a slight niggle. He started just 15 League One matches for Posh last season.

Josh Knight (right) in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com