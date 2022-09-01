Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Siriki Dembele. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

If Posh had a motivated Siriki Dembele (or someone else with his skillset) within the current squad we’d win the title. That X factor ability is all that’s missing from the existing squad. It's a big hole though and it’s a big ask for someone from Barnet to fill it.

Mind you Dembele ‘only’ came from Grimsby and I certainly hadn’t heard of him before Steve Evans signed him and let us not forget that the last two players Posh signed from Barnet turned out okay.

Ronnie Edwards and Jack Taylor both took a move up two divisions in their stride so maybe Ephron Morgan-Clark will do the same.

Other things to have caught my eye at Posh this season...

1) I didn’t think Posh won’t get Ivan Toney levels of transfer money for Edwards – not yet anyway.

Toney had proved he was way above League One standard before he left London Road for Brentford in a £10million package, but an admittedly gifted teenage defender still has to completely convince, although he does appear to have convinced Chelsea and Crystal Palace so it shows what i know. I do see signs he’s toughened up physically though and if he did depart during this summer’s transfer window Posh need him to come back on loan.

2) Attack will be the best form of defence for this Posh squad.

When Posh were attacking with 10 men at Derby last weekend they looked the better side. When they decided to switch to all-out defence for the final 15 minutes they looked horribly vulnerable and conceded two avoidable goals.

It’s actually quite concerning that if Posh held a player-of-the-season poll now goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom would be a contender as he’s been forced into excellent action in every game he’s played.

3) If Edwards does leave London Road today, Posh should try and sign another striker and a Dembele type, as well as a left-sided centre-back with the transfer cash. Any long-term mishap for Jonson Clarke-Harris or Jack Marriott would be fatal to our promotion chances.

They’d certainly have to be a switch to a 4-3-3 formation which could actually work. A team of Bergstrom. N. Thompson, Edwards or Knight, Kent, Butler: B. Thompson, Fuchs, Jack Taylor: Ward, Clarke-Harris or Marriott, Poku is decent for League One.

4) Suggestions away form is going to cost Posh are nonsensical. Posh were dreadful in Plymouth, but won at Cheltenham and were five minutes away from winning at Derby. This team has the ability to succeed on their travels and I wouldn’t be at all surprised if they won at early-season leaders Portsmouth on Saturday.

5) Currently I can’t see past the big two Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday for automatic promotion.

Posh beat a Wednesday team without the mercurial Barry Bannon who must be the best player in the division.