Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Town Bridge is to close following the conclusion of the Cambridgeshire Derby between Posh and Cambridge on Saturday (November 11).

The match has been brought forward a 12pm kick-off on the orders of police after disorder prior to last season’s match.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town Bridge in Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

London Road will be close from the Peacock pub to the Premier Inn will be closed.

The closure is set to take effect from around 1:45pm and last for around 30 minutes.