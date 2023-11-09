News you can trust since 1948
Town to Bridge to close at the weekend following Peterborough United match

Peterborough United host local rivals Cambridge United on Saturday (12pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 8th Nov 2023, 23:20 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 23:26 GMT
Town Bridge is to close following the conclusion of the Cambridgeshire Derby between Posh and Cambridge on Saturday (November 11).

The match has been brought forward a 12pm kick-off on the orders of police after disorder prior to last season’s match.

Peterborough United v Cambridge United: More arrests made following trouble at C...
Town Bridge in Peterborough.
Town Bridge in Peterborough.
London Road will be close from the Peacock pub to the Premier Inn will be closed.

The closure is set to take effect from around 1:45pm and last for around 30 minutes.

The club have said that the closure is in the interests of public safety for supporters exiting the stadium.

