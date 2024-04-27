Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Town Bridge is to be closed for a brief period on Saturday afternoon

The bridge is to close shortly after the end of the match between Peterborough United and Bolton Wanderers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The match kicks-off at 12:30pm and is expected to finish just before 3 pm.

The closure will be in effect for approximately 30 minutes.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area is possible.