Town Bridge to close following Peterborough United vs Bolton Wanderers fixture

Peterborough United host Bolton Wanderers in the final game of the League One season on Saturday afternoon (April 27).
By Ben Jones
Published 27th Apr 2024, 10:29 BST
Town Bridge is to be closed for a brief period on Saturday afternoon

The bridge is to close shortly after the end of the match between Peterborough United and Bolton Wanderers.

The match kicks-off at 12:30pm and is expected to finish just before 3 pm.

The closure will be in effect for approximately 30 minutes.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area is possible.

The bridge has been closed due to the size of the expected crowd.

