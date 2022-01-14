Tottenham Hotspur show interest in Peterborough United youngster, fellow youths to get chance to impress loan clubs

Benjamin Mensah in action against Wigan in the goalles draw at St George's Park on Tuesday (January 11).

Internet rumours surfaced this week linking the Premier League side with 19-year-old full back Benjamin Mensah.

The young right-sided player is highly thought of by the club but has been held back this season by injuries and contracting Covid twice.

He has made four appearances for Posh, all of which coming off the bench in EFL Trophy matches in the previous two seasons.

Speaking to club media today (January 14), Director of Football Barry Fry confirmed that the club had been approached by a number of sides, including Spurs, but that all offers had been rejected.

He said: “I have talked to Tottenham and they have suggested one or two things to me, which I told the manager and the chairman about but they were adamant it was a no. Tottenham are still monitoring the situation.

“Benjy has been so, so unlucky. If he hadn’t had the injuries and covid twice, he’d have been knocking on the door of the first team.

“It’s nice that clubs like Tottenham recognise his talent but we have declined everything that has been suggested.”

With the signing of Steven Benda earlier in the week, Posh are expected to allow young goalkeeper Will Blackmore to head out on loan.

The club also plan to use the two upcoming Under 23 matches to invite prospective clubs to see their players in action, with the view to taking them on loan.