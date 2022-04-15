Tottenham favourites to sign Posh youngster, Burnley target Blackburn Rovers man

15th April 2022 - Championship rumours

Peterborough United are set to host Blackburn Rovers in today’s Good Friday round of fixtures.

Grant McCann’s side head into the match unbeaten in their previous two after picking up draws against Luton Town and Bristol City, while Rovers are vying for a return to the play-off spots after picking up only one win in their last seven matches.

Posh will be desperate to take advantage of their poor form as they look to narrow the nine point gap between themselves and safety.

They will also be relying on the teams above them to drop points, with Barnsley preparing to travel to Swansea, while Derby County host Fulham.