Posh striker Joe Taylor came close to scoring twice against Brentford Under 21s. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Visitors Brentford opened the scoring in the 57th minute through Aaron Pressley and sealed victory in the 59th minute with a goal from Edon Pruti.

It was harsh on Posh who had enjoyed some good moments before the break, most notably when Joe Taylor latched onto a Joe Tomlinson through ball and went round the goalkeeper before hitting the outside of the post from a tight angle just before the half hour mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three minutes earlier Taylor was sent scutting through on goal by Roddy McGlinchey, but the Bees ‘keeper saved at the striker’s feet.

Manu Fernandez continued his recovery from a long-term injury at the heart of the Posh defence and made a strong block to defy Pressley in the early stages of the game.

After falling behind Posh rarely threatened until a fine 25 yard free kick from Kai Corbett was turned around a post by the ‘keeper 10 minutes from time.

Posh now can’t qualify from the group stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad