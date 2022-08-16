Too little too late from Peterborough United Under 21s in Cardiff
A late goal from teenager Gabe Overton couldn’t save Posh from a 2-1 defeat at Cardiff City in the Professional Development Under 21 League.
Overton, who made his first-team debut at Plymouth in last week’s EFL Cup win, scored at the second attempt 6 minutes from time following a cross from transfer-listed midfielder Idris Kanu.
Overton had sent a snapshot just wide of the post moments earlier. Midway through the second-half substitute Lewis Darlington fluffed a one-on-one opportunity after being played through by Kai Corbett.
Two goals in the first 15 minutes had placed Cardiff in control.
Posh Under 21s are next in league action at home to Bristol City on Tuesday (August 23).
Most Popular
-
1
Peterborough United manager Grant McCann explains why it’s difficult finding a replacement for Sammie Szmodics.
-
2
Plymouth Argyle manager defends the actions of Bali Mumba after claims the player 'disrespected' Peterborough United
-
3
Title favourites Sheffield Wednesday are perfect opponents for a Peterborough United seeking an immediate bounce back to form
-
4
Peterborough United should make a couple of changes to their starting line-up for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday
-
5
Peterborough United v Sheffield Wednesday is now an all-ticket match and club issue a safe standing update
Posh: Laycock, Donnelly, Tonge, O’Connell, Lamb, McGlinchey, Kanu, Van Lier, Ishola, Corbett, Overton. Subs: Arthur, West, Titchmarsh, Darlington, Trialist.