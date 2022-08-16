News you can trust since 1948
Too little too late from Peterborough United Under 21s in Cardiff

A late goal from teenager Gabe Overton couldn’t save Posh from a 2-1 defeat at Cardiff City in the Professional Development Under 21 League.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 4:38 pm
Gabe Overton scored for Posh in Cardiff City. Photo: Joe Dent.
Overton, who made his first-team debut at Plymouth in last week’s EFL Cup win, scored at the second attempt 6 minutes from time following a cross from transfer-listed midfielder Idris Kanu.

Overton had sent a snapshot just wide of the post moments earlier. Midway through the second-half substitute Lewis Darlington fluffed a one-on-one opportunity after being played through by Kai Corbett.

Two goals in the first 15 minutes had placed Cardiff in control.

Posh Under 21s are next in league action at home to Bristol City on Tuesday (August 23).

Posh: Laycock, Donnelly, Tonge, O’Connell, Lamb, McGlinchey, Kanu, Van Lier, Ishola, Corbett, Overton. Subs: Arthur, West, Titchmarsh, Darlington, Trialist.

