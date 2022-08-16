Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh players are disappointed after conceding at Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Of course the Posh boss is anticipating a tough game against a gifted and experienced side sitting in second place despite not yet hitting top form.

But, with the need for a bounce back from Saturday’s poor performance at Plymouth in mind, McCann is happy not to have to motivate his team for a huge game under the London Road lights.

"If you can’t get up for a game like this one, then you’re in the wrong business,” McCann said. “The biggest club in the division are coming to play under the lights at London Road in front of a big crowd.

"It’s the perfect game for us after what happened in Plymouth. I spoke about that with the players on Monday morning. It was a bad day all round with every player apart from (goalkeeper) Lucas Bergstrom playing below their best, but the beauty of League One is the games come thick and fast and there is no time to dwell on bad displays.

"We have to react to the Plymouth performance and I believe we will without underestimating the challenge.

"I have a lot of time for Darren Moore (Wednesday manager) and he’s recruited well in the summer and built a very good squad. They have good players, good energy and good experience. They will expect to be near the top at the end of the season and they probably will be.

"But the best way for us to forget Plymouth is to get three points at home.”