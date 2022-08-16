Title favourites Sheffield Wednesday are perfect opponents for a Peterborough United seeking an immediate bounce back to form
Peterborough United manager Grant McCann believes League One title favourites Sheffield Wednesday will be perfect opponents for his side at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday (7.45pm kick off).
Of course the Posh boss is anticipating a tough game against a gifted and experienced side sitting in second place despite not yet hitting top form.
But, with the need for a bounce back from Saturday’s poor performance at Plymouth in mind, McCann is happy not to have to motivate his team for a huge game under the London Road lights.
"If you can’t get up for a game like this one, then you’re in the wrong business,” McCann said. “The biggest club in the division are coming to play under the lights at London Road in front of a big crowd.
"It’s the perfect game for us after what happened in Plymouth. I spoke about that with the players on Monday morning. It was a bad day all round with every player apart from (goalkeeper) Lucas Bergstrom playing below their best, but the beauty of League One is the games come thick and fast and there is no time to dwell on bad displays.
Most Popular
-
1
Peterborough United should make a couple of changes to their starting line-up for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday
-
2
Peterborough United manager Grant McCann explains why it’s difficult finding a replacement for Sammie Szmodics.
-
3
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony: 'Put the hard yards in or we'll get beaten'
-
4
Poku is too important to be risked by Peterborough United, plus injury updates on Butler, Norburn and Fernandez
-
5
Peterborough United talking points: 'The diminishing value of Ronnie Edwards, a manager more impressed by hard work and performance than reputation and Bali Mumba's behaviour'
"We have to react to the Plymouth performance and I believe we will without underestimating the challenge.
"I have a lot of time for Darren Moore (Wednesday manager) and he’s recruited well in the summer and built a very good squad. They have good players, good energy and good experience. They will expect to be near the top at the end of the season and they probably will be.
"But the best way for us to forget Plymouth is to get three points at home.”
McCann confirmed all four of his half-time substitutions at Home Park were tactical. Kwame Poku isn’t ready to return tonight and joins longer-term injury victims Dan Butler, Ollie Norburn and Manu Fernandez on the sidelines.