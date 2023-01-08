Posh travel to Vale Park to face Port Vale in League One on Monday, January 16 (8pm).Tickets are now on sale at www.theposhtickets.com and via the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office. Tickets will also be available on the day via a QR code and online. There will be no cash or card payments at the stadium on the day so fans are advised to buy tickets in advance.Posh fans will be accommodated in the stand behind the goal in unreserved seating.TICKET PRICES: Adults: £24, Seniors 62+: £19, Under 22s: £16, Under 18s: £12, Under 13s: FREE.