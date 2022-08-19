Tickets on sale for the Stevenage v Peterborough United EFL Cup tie
Peterborough United are now selling tickets for their EFL Cup second round tie at Stevenage on Tuesday (August 23, 7.45pm)
By Alan Swann
Friday, 19th August 2022, 11:34 am
Updated
Friday, 19th August 2022, 11:35 am
Posh fans will be accommodated in the South Stand behind the goal. There is a discount on tickets if purchased in advance.TICKET PRICES (in advance): Adults: £22, Seniors 60+: £20, Students: £20, Disabled: £20, Ex/Current Serviceman/Woman: £20, NHS/Emergency Service Worker: £20, U18s: £14, U12s: £8
(Match day): Adults: £24, Seniors 60+: £22, Students: £22, Disabled: £22, Ex/Current Serviceman/Woman: £20, NHS/Emergency Service Worker: £22, U18s: £16, U12s: £10.
Tickets are now on sale at www.theposhtickets.com and via the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.