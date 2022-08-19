News you can trust since 1948
Tickets on sale for the Stevenage v Peterborough United EFL Cup tie

Peterborough United are now selling tickets for their EFL Cup second round tie at Stevenage on Tuesday (August 23, 7.45pm)

By Alan Swann
Friday, 19th August 2022, 11:34 am
Updated Friday, 19th August 2022, 11:35 am
Harrison Burrows in action for Posh against Stevenage in a friendly earlier this summer. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Posh fans will be accommodated in the South Stand behind the goal. There is a discount on tickets if purchased in advance.TICKET PRICES (in advance): Adults: £22, Seniors 60+: £20, Students: £20, Disabled: £20, Ex/Current Serviceman/Woman: £20, NHS/Emergency Service Worker: £20, U18s: £14, U12s: £8

(Match day): Adults: £24, Seniors 60+: £22, Students: £22, Disabled: £22, Ex/Current Serviceman/Woman: £20, NHS/Emergency Service Worker: £22, U18s: £16, U12s: £10.

Tickets are now on sale at www.theposhtickets.com and via the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.

