Tickets on sale for Peterborough United’s relegation battle at Derby County
Tickets for Peterborough United’s big Championship relegation battle at Derby County on Saturday, February 19 are now on general sale.
Monday, 7th February 2022, 6:27 pm
Prices are: Adults: £24, Seniors 65+: £18, U22s: £18 U18s: £12, U13s: £6, U6s: FREE
Posh fans will be accommodated in the South East Corner, covered seating.
Tickets can be purchased at www.theposhtickets.com or from the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.
There will be NO collections available on the day of the game.