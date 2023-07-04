Tickets on sale for Peterborough United's only home pre-season friendly
Currently, the match is Posh’s only scheduled home pre-season friendly and the last before the season kicks off away at Reading on August 5.
The London Road End will not be open for the match and the travelling Blues fans will be located in the DeskGo Stand.
Advance prices start at Adults: £12, Seniors 65+: £10, Under 24s: £8, Under 18s: £3 and Under 12s: FREE for season ticket holders.
These rise to: Adults: £14, Seniors 65+: £12, Under 24s: £9, Under 18s: £4 and Under 12s: £1.
Seats for season ticket holders are reserved until 5pm on Friday July 21.
Prices will rise from 10am on matchday to: Adults: £16, Seniors 65+: £14, Under 24s: £10, Under 18s: £5 and Under 12s: £2.
Ahead of the game, Posh Director of Football Barry Fry will be presented with the Football Association’s prestigious 50-year Service to Football Award.
Posh begin their pre-season schedule away at Stamford on Saturday (July 8).
It is pay on the door at the Zeeco Stadium, it is £8 for adults, £5 for concessions, £3 for 12-18 year olds and under 12s for £1.
Posh’s other scheduled match is away at Colchester on Saturday July 22.
Tickets are available via Colchester’s website and are priced at £10 for adults, £8 for concessions, £5 for under 18s, £3 for under 11s with carers admitted free of charge.