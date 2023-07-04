News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Tickets on sale for Peterborough United's only home pre-season friendly

Peterborough United host Birmingham City at the Weston Homes Stadium on July 29.
By Ben Jones
Published 4th Jul 2023, 17:01 BST- 1 min read

Currently, the match is Posh’s only scheduled home pre-season friendly and the last before the season kicks off away at Reading on August 5.

The London Road End will not be open for the match and the travelling Blues fans will be located in the DeskGo Stand.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Advance prices start at Adults: £12, Seniors 65+: £10, Under 24s: £8, Under 18s: £3 and Under 12s: FREE for season ticket holders.

There will be a presentation to Barry Fry before the Birmingham fixture. Photo: Joe Dent.There will be a presentation to Barry Fry before the Birmingham fixture. Photo: Joe Dent.
There will be a presentation to Barry Fry before the Birmingham fixture. Photo: Joe Dent.
Most Popular

These rise to: Adults: £14, Seniors 65+: £12, Under 24s: £9, Under 18s: £4 and Under 12s: £1.

Seats for season ticket holders are reserved until 5pm on Friday July 21.

Prices will rise from 10am on matchday to: Adults: £16, Seniors 65+: £14, Under 24s: £10, Under 18s: £5 and Under 12s: £2.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ahead of the game, Posh Director of Football Barry Fry will be presented with the Football Association’s prestigious 50-year Service to Football Award.

Posh begin their pre-season schedule away at Stamford on Saturday (July 8).

It is pay on the door at the Zeeco Stadium, it is £8 for adults, £5 for concessions, £3 for 12-18 year olds and under 12s for £1.

Posh’s other scheduled match is away at Colchester on Saturday July 22.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets are available via Colchester’s website and are priced at £10 for adults, £8 for concessions, £5 for under 18s, £3 for under 11s with carers admitted free of charge.