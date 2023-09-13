Tickets on sale for Peterborough United's long haul to Carlisle...on a Tuesday night!
Tickets are on sale for Peterborough United’s League One trip to Carlisle United on Tuesday, October 3.
Published 13th Sep 2023, 10:35 BST- 1 min read
Posh fans will be accommodated in the Main Stand to the side.
There is a price rise on match day.Advance prices: Adults: £23, Seniors 65+: £20, Under 23s: £17, Under 18s: £12, Under 18s with adult: £10, Under 11s: £9, Under 7s: £5.
Tickets for this match will go off sale at 5pm on Monday, October 2.
Posh are also selling tickets for the Bolton trip on September 23.
Tickets can be purchased at www.theposhtickets.com or at the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.