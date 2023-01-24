Posh fans will be accommodated in the West Stand Uncovered Terrace and West Stand Covered Seating on the side.Tickets are now on sale at www.theposhtickets.com and via the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.Prices: (covered seating): Adults: £23, Seniors 65+: £18, Under 21s: £14, Under 16s: £8, Under 11s: FREE with adults(Uncovered terrace): Adults: £19, Seniors 65+: £15, Under 21s: £10, Under 16s: £7, Under 11s: FREE with adults.