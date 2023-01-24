Tickets on sale for Peterborough United's historic trip to League One rivals
Tickets are on sale for Peterborough United’s first visit to the New Lawn Stadium to face Forest Green Rovers in a League One fixture on Saturday, February 4.
Posh fans will be accommodated in the West Stand Uncovered Terrace and West Stand Covered Seating on the side.Tickets are now on sale at www.theposhtickets.com and via the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.Prices: (covered seating): Adults: £23, Seniors 65+: £18, Under 21s: £14, Under 16s: £8, Under 11s: FREE with adults(Uncovered terrace): Adults: £19, Seniors 65+: £15, Under 21s: £10, Under 16s: £7, Under 11s: FREE with adults.