Tickets on sale for Peterborough United’s all ticket trip to QPR but they are not cheap

Tickets for Peterborough United’s trip to Queens Park Rangers next Sunday (March 20) are now on sale.
The match is all ticket for Posh fans and will kick off at the earlier than usual time of 12:30pm on Sunday March 20 at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.
The match has been moved back due to the fact that QPR are playing matches on TV against Luton and Nottingham Forest a day later than usually scheduled this week, Sunday March 13 and Wednesday March 16 respectively.
Posh fans will be situated behind the goal in the School End Upper Tier.
Adults that want to sit in the centre blocks, will be charged £33.
The remaining prices are as follows: GOLD (centre blocks): adults £33, seniors 61+ £23, U23s £23, U18s £16 and ambulant disabled: £23.
SILVER (stand wings): adults £28, seniors 61+ £19, U23s £19, U18s £13, U8s free with full paying adult and ambulant disabled: £19.
