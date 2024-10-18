Tickets on sale for Charlton Athletic v Peterborough United

By Alan Swann
Published 18th Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
Tickets are now on sale for Peterborough United’s League One trip to Charlton Athletic on Saturday, November 16.

Posh fans will be accommodated in the South Stand Lower Tier behind the goal. The club has been given an initial allocation of 1,000 tickets and there are rises of between £2-£3 on matchday admission prices

This match takes place on a designated international weeked. Posh won’t have enough call-ups to claim a postponement, but Charlton might. The Londoners decided not to take up that option earlier this season.

Advance ticket prices: Adults: £25, Disabled Adult: £24, Seniors 65+: £22, U21s: £22, Student: £20, U18s: £14, U11s: £6.

Posh won 2-1 at Charlton last season with two goals from Ephron Mason-Clark.

