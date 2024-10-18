Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tickets are now on sale for Peterborough United’s League One trip to Charlton Athletic on Saturday, November 16.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh fans will be accommodated in the South Stand Lower Tier behind the goal. The club has been given an initial allocation of 1,000 tickets and there are rises of between £2-£3 on matchday admission prices

This match takes place on a designated international weeked. Posh won’t have enough call-ups to claim a postponement, but Charlton might. The Londoners decided not to take up that option earlier this season.

Advance ticket prices: Adults: £25, Disabled Adult: £24, Seniors 65+: £22, U21s: £22, Student: £20, U18s: £14, U11s: £6.

Posh won 2-1 at Charlton last season with two goals from Ephron Mason-Clark.