Tickets on sale for a must-win Peterborough United game

By Alan Swann
Published 29th Oct 2025, 17:29 GMT
Action from Posh v Crawley last season. Photo David Lowndes.placeholder image
Action from Posh v Crawley last season. Photo David Lowndes.
Peterborough United fans can now buy tickets for the club’s must win Vertu Trophy tie at Crawley on Tuesday, November 11 (7.45pm kick off).

Posh fans will be accommodated in the East Stand Seating to the side and the North Terrace behind the goal.

Tickets are available only from the Crawley website here.

Prices: Adults: £15, Seniors 60+: £12, Under 21s: £8, Under 14s: £2.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Posh need to win in 90 minutes or after a penalty shootout following a draw to qualify for the knockout stages as group runners-up to Leyton Orient.

If successful Posh would have an away tie in the first knockout round.

Posh played Crawley twice in League One last season and won both games 4-3.

Related topics:TicketsCrawleySeniors
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice