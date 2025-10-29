Tickets on sale for a must-win Peterborough United game

Action from Posh v Crawley last season. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United fans can now buy tickets for the club’s must win Vertu Trophy tie at Crawley on Tuesday, November 11 (7.45pm kick off).

Posh fans will be accommodated in the East Stand Seating to the side and the North Terrace behind the goal.

Tickets are available only from the Crawley website here.

Prices: Adults: £15, Seniors 60+: £12, Under 21s: £8, Under 14s: £2.

Posh need to win in 90 minutes or after a penalty shootout following a draw to qualify for the knockout stages as group runners-up to Leyton Orient.

If successful Posh would have an away tie in the first knockout round.

Posh played Crawley twice in League One last season and won both games 4-3.