Posh are at Bristol Rovers on April 20.. Photo Harry Trump/Getty Images.

There is still time to buy tickets for Saturday’s game at play-off chasing Oxford United. The prices go up if you leave it to the day of the match. Posh were given an allocation of 1,600 tickets for the game. They go off sale at 3pm on Friday

Then it’s a trip to goalshy Bristol Rovers on Saturday, April 20. Posh fans will be accommodated in the open terrace to the side and the covered seating behind the goal. The club have received an initial allocation of 580 terrace and 420 seated tickets. It’s cheaper for adults to sit than stand!

Prices (seating): Adults: £25, Seniors 65+: £20, U18s: £20, U14s: £10. (Terrace): Adults: £26, Seniors 65+: £22, U18s: £20, U14s: £7. Under 14s need to be purchased with a full paying adult.

The final away game is at Cheltenham Town on Tuesday, April 23. Posh fans will be accommodated in the Hazlewoods Stand (covered seating) behind the goal. The club have been allocated 1,055 tickets and there is a price increase on the day of the game.