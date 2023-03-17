Posh celebrate victory over Cambridge in October. Photo: Joe Dent.

Tickets for Peterborough United's all-ticket trip to face rivals Cambridge United on April 15 have gone on sale.

Posh fans have been allocated just 1463 unreserved seating tickets in the South Stand behind the goal at the Abbey Stadium.

Cambridge were allowed to bring 2244 fans to the Weston Homes Stadium in October.

The tickets will be priced at £24 for adults, £18 for seniors, Under 22s, students and armed forces, £12 for Under 18s and £8 for Under 12s.

Under 5s and disabled fans are free of charge.

Tickets will be available on a priority points basis as follows:

Until 10am on Tuesday 21st March- 1000 points or moreFrom 10am Tuesday 21st March- 800 points or moreFrom 10am Wednesday 22nd March- 600 points or moreFrom 10am Thursday 23rd March- 400 points or moreFrom 10am Friday 24th March- 230 points or moreFrom 10am Saturday 25th March- 100 points or moreFrom 10am Monday 27th March- general sale