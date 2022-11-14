Tickets for Peterborough United's trip to Bristol Rovers go on sale
Peterborough United travel to face Bristol Rovers on Saturday November 19.
By Ben Jones
4 minutes ago
Tickets have finally gone on sale for Posh’s match at The Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Ticket collection will be available on the day of the game from the ground in Bristol.
Tickets are priced at:
Seating
Adults: £25, Seniors 65+: £21, Under 22s: £21, Under 16s: £11, Under 11s: £6Standing (uncovered) Adults: £22, Seniors 65+: £18, Under 22s: £18, Under 16s: £11, Under 11s: £6