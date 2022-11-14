News you can trust since 1948
Tickets for Peterborough United's trip to Bristol Rovers go on sale

Peterborough United travel to face Bristol Rovers on Saturday November 19.

By Ben Jones
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Sammie Szmodics shoots in the FA Cup tie against Bristol Rovers last season. Photo: Joe Dent.
Tickets have finally gone on sale for Posh’s match at The Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Ticket collection will be available on the day of the game from the ground in Bristol.

Tickets are priced at:

Seating

Adults: £25, Seniors 65+: £21, Under 22s: £21, Under 16s: £11, Under 11s: £6Standing (uncovered) Adults: £22, Seniors 65+: £18, Under 22s: £18, Under 16s: £11, Under 11s: £6

