Tickets for Peterborough United’s League One clash at MK Dons on Saturday, October 1 are now on sale.
Posh fans will be accommodated in the North East Corner Upper and Lower Tiers. The club have received an initial allocation of 2,633 tickets.
Prices: Adults: £24, Seniors 65+: £18, Under 25s: £12, Under 18s: £6, Under 12s: £3.
Prices will rise by £2 if purchased on the day of the match.
Tickets can be purchased now at www.theposhtickets.com or in person at the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.
The ticket priority points system is not in operation for this game. All tickets are on general sale. When purchasing multiple tickets, make sure to assign each ticket to a friend or family if you all want to receive priority points.