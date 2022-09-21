Britt Assombalonga celebrates a goal for Posh at stadium:mk in 2014. Photo: Alan Storer.

Posh fans will be accommodated in the North East Corner Upper and Lower Tiers. The club have received an initial allocation of 2,633 tickets.

Prices: Adults: £24, Seniors 65+: £18, Under 25s: £12, Under 18s: £6, Under 12s: £3.

Prices will rise by £2 if purchased on the day of the match.

Tickets can be purchased now at www.theposhtickets.com or in person at the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.

