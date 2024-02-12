Tickets are now on sale for those fans who want to try and cheer Peterborough United to Wembley
Tickets are now on sale for Peterborough United’s Bristol Street Motors Trophy semi-final at Blackpool on Tuesday, February 20 (8pm kick off).
The winners will play in the final at Wembley on Sunday, April 7 against either Bradford City or Wycombe Wanderers.
Tickets are available from www.theposhtickets.com and the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.
Posh fans will be accommodated in the East Stand Seating to the side.
TICKET PRICES
Adults: £15
Seniors 65+: £12
Under 22s: £12
Under 18s: £5.
The match will be televised live on Sky Sports.