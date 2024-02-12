News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Tickets are now on sale for those fans who want to try and cheer Peterborough United to Wembley

Tickets are now on sale for Peterborough United’s Bristol Street Motors Trophy semi-final at Blackpool on Tuesday, February 20 (8pm kick off).
By Alan Swann
Published 12th Feb 2024, 13:59 GMT
Updated 12th Feb 2024, 14:09 GMT
Captain Harrison Burrows wants to lead Posh out at Wembley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Captain Harrison Burrows wants to lead Posh out at Wembley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Captain Harrison Burrows wants to lead Posh out at Wembley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The winners will play in the final at Wembley on Sunday, April 7 against either Bradford City or Wycombe Wanderers.

Tickets are available from www.theposhtickets.com and the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.

Posh fans will be accommodated in the East Stand Seating to the side.

TICKET PRICES

Adults: £15

Seniors 65+: £12

Under 22s: £12

Under 18s: £5.

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports.

Related topics:TicketsWembleyBlackpoolBradford CityWycombe Wanderers