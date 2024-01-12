Ticket details for Peterborough United trips to Lincoln City and Exeter City
Posh fans will be located in the Stacey West Stand behind the goal in allocated seating. Posh have received an allocation of around 1,900 tickets.
Tickets went on sale on Friday morning and will be sold using the priority points scheme. It’s one ticket per fan.
From 10am Friday 12th January: 800 points or moreFrom 10am Monday 15th January: 600 points or moreFrom 10am Tuesday 16th January: 400 points or moreFrom 10am Wednesday 17th January: 230 points or moreFrom 10am Thursday 18th January: 100 points or moreFrom 10am Friday 19th January: General Sale
TICKET PRICES: Adults: £24; Seniors 65+: £19; Under 22s: £19; Under 18s: £10; WC Disabled: £19EXETER CITYTickets are also on sale for the rearranged League One game at Exeter City on Tuesday, February 6.
Tickets are cheaper purchased in advance for this game
TICKET PRICESSeating in advance: Adults: £27; Seniors 65+: £24; Under 24s: £24; Under 18s: £13.
Terrace in advance: Adults: £20; Seniors 65+: £17; Under 24s: £17; Under 18s: £8.
Seating on Match Day: Adults: £28; Seniors 65+: £25; Under 24s: £25; Under 18s: £14.
Terrace on Match Day: Adults: £22; Seniors 65+: £19; Under 24s: £19; Under 18s: £10