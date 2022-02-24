Peterborough United suffered a 2-1 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage yesterday as Aleksandar Mitrovic broke the record for the most Championship goals scored in a season (32).

The Serbian bagged a brace against Posh, with Jack Marriott’s late goal proving only to be a consolation.

Peterborough are now without a league win in their last ten matches and sit in 23rd place – eight points from safety.

The Cambridgeshire outfit are set for a huge clash with relegation rivals Hull City this weekend, with the Tigers currently in 20th – however Posh have two games in hand.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Baggies eye Newcastle midfielder West Brom are reportedly interested in signing Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff. The midfielder is facing uncertainty over his future following the Magpies' takeover. (Football League World) Photo: Alex Morton Photo Sales

2. Chris Kirchner comments on Lilywhites finances Preston North End's latest accounts for the 2020/21 season were released on Wednesday morning and fans aren't impressed. However, Chris Kirchner - who is considering buying the club - has praised former owner Trevor Hemmings for 'not taking on debt and keeping the club sound moving forward'. (@cskirchner) Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

3. Tigers prepared to spend 'big money' Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has admitted he is prepared to spend big money on a striker this summer. Keane Lewis-Potter is currently the Tigers' top scorer with seven goals. (The 72) Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

4. West Ham consider Robins swoop West Ham are reportedly weighing up a summer bid for Bristol City teenager Alex Scott. The 18-year-old has made 27 appearances in the Championship this season. (Football League World) Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales